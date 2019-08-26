Briefs Maruv and recognition of the partner Zelensky: the brightest moments of the first broadcast “Tanzu s…
Launched the third season of the popular project “Dances with stars s” (“1+1”). 14 star couples will compete for the main prize — the Cup and the title of best dancers of the season. The winner will be announced at the end of the year. Preparations for the show started a month before the first live broadcast. In the judgment of the jury changes — along with Vlad Yama and Catherine Kuhar evaluate the performances of the participants will be well-known American choreographer Francisco Gomez.
Traditionally, the first broadcast was led by a pair of Yuriy Horbunov and Tina Karol.
— This is the most passionate season of the show, — promised Yuri Gorbunov. — Our participants have already started to fall in love with each other.
The broadcast was opened by the winner of the second season of Ilona Gvozdeva, this time dancing in a pair with the popular presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk. It is known that Vladimir had never worked choreography. Ilona had promised to bring him “mad”.
Incendiary “cha-cha-cha” delighted the audience.
I’m so glad to be back in beloved Ukraine! — exclaimed, turning to the audience, Francisco. — She for me as native mother. Thank you for sitting on “a warm place” performed by Montica. Great start, it was charismatic!
I was waiting for this comeback for a year, confessed Catherine. — It was the strong start for all three seasons. I was waiting for the equipment and was satisfied.
— You — firework and fireworks, — said Vlad Yama. — But what about the technology, I have corrected foot Volodya and thighs.
Leading balcony, where all the participants after the speech, became Igor Lastochkin — the winner of the last season.
The judges set a pair of 22 points.
Singer TAYANNA went to the floor with Igor Kuzmenko. It is Igor in 2017 became the winner of the project paired with Natalia Mogilev.
— I became who I am is only because of men — admitted TAYANNA and told the story of his life — problems with the producer and the failure of the show “X-factor”.
I’ll prove that it can survive and become better, — said TAYANNA, you walk on the floor.
The pair danced the Rumba to the hit “Skoda”, performed by the singer.
— You are so lucky with your partner! — said Kuhar.
— All about feelings — believe me, — said Vlad Yama. But, sorry your legs don’t know yet what to do. But you have youth and partner champion.
The choreography you did, said Francisco. But, TAYANNA, surrender to the partner.
The couple received 21 points — all the judges gave them “seven”.
The sexiest couple of the season presenter and restaurateur Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich.
Dance for me is another challenge, — said Daniel. — I do not like Irakli Makatsaria with which I compare. I’m the “bad” guy. But I like to always be the best, so victory will be mine!
Argentine tango won the admiration of the audience.
— You must be disclosed in full, — said Francisco.
During your dance, Irakli drowned his sorrow in a glass of wine, — commented on the speech by Catherine. — But your feet, as if rooted to the wood floor!
— Daniel, add choreography, — said Vlad. — More steps!
The judges gave the pair 21 points.
— Before the first broadcast inside of me was such tremulous excitement, — admitted “the FACTS” Daniel Salem. — First of all I didn’t want to let my partner. I tell myself that we dance it cool. Besides, I am sure that my participation in the project is a good example for my daughter — then you should say “Yes” to everything new. I think she will in the future follow my credo.
Actress Ksenia Mishina went on the floor paired with Evgeni Cat.
— I have a son who I want to be better, — said Xenia.
Foxtrot to the hit Scriabin over hot arms.
Sex so sex, — said Vlad. — Why not? You have done everything, what next? It was very real. But, as for the steps, they distracted me from the beautiful story.
— I’m not confused, — said Francisco. — I was not even Foxtrot. I thought I was watching a play.
— After your dance on my lips, sweet taste, — said Ekaterina. — Your dance, like the beginning of a new novel. You, Ksenia, a real Swan!
— It was great! exclaimed Igor Lastochkin. – Xenia, and the Cat has a rough tongue?!
The judges gave the pair 24 points.
Actress “Diesel show” Victoria Bulitko admitted that twelve years went to the “Dancing with the stars”. Her partner on the project was Dmitry Dikusar, who ten years ago had a show in a pair of Iryna Bilyk. It was then that the floor began their romantic relationship. By the way, Victoria and Dmitri, a significant difference in the increase of more than 30 inches. By the way, it is known that on the eve of the air, Vic was injured.
Lindy hop couple was accompanied by enthusiastic support. Not having time to take a breath, Victoria immediately after the speech, congratulated Yuri Gorbunov, happy birthday and presented a gift of a baseball cap.
— You have a triumphant return to the floor, — said Catherine, turning to Dima. — You — Vic — nuclear bomb of the season and the main competitor Kravets.
— Your hands are very clumsy, ‘said Francisco. — Need to calm down and deal with technique.
— I expected more, — said Vlad. — Too many emotions. And Dima enjoyed myself more. For me your pair has not yet formed.
The judges gave the pair 17 points.
On the floor went out and spent Shoptenko — ex-wife of Dima Dicesare. In the first season of the project “Tanzu s with a stars” that Alena became a winner of the show along with partner Vladimir Zelensky. By the way, last season has spent Shoptenko was the chief choreographer of the show. This time partner of Shoptenko was the actor Aleksey Yarovenko.
— “Tantsi z with a stars” is my second home, — Alena admitted.
The pair danced a romantic Viennese waltz.
— I liked it, — said Vlad Yama. — In your pair I do believe.
— I think you have wonderful potential, — commented Francisco. — But you have to be more careful in his movements.
— Alex, you remind me of Ken, — said Katya. And yet the main applicant for a victory among the men. Alena, add your pair a little frivolity.
The pair received from the judges 21 points.
— What Dima Dicesare former husband and wife, this does not mean that we were enemies, — admitted “FACTS” Alain Shoptenko. — We’re friends for a very long time worked together as a team. We have each other partnership and there is no discomfort. I’m sure that if I need help Dima, I can help and Vice versa.
Presenter Nadezhda Matveeva went to the floor with Valery Shokhin in a passionate tango.
— I want to dance and inspire — admitted Hope. — Despite the age.
— Nadia, I’m surprised and stricken to the heart, said Francisco. You fifty and you’re so sexy! But, be careful with the legs, pull them as a string.
— Find a fire of passion — advised Kuhar.
The judges gave the pair 17 points. Vlad Yama estimated performance of just four points.
Leading “Sedanka z 1+1” is the beginning of Barbir went to the floor with Dima Beetle. However, before the presentation of the pair was a technical error and the audience in the pause talking entertained Igor Lastochkin.
The voltage that appliances are not even stand — defused the situation Yuri Gorbunov, communicating with the participants.
Sensual contemporary couple danced to the hit of The Weekend “Call out my name”. It was a touching story of two people who met in the night at the bus stop.
— I want to see women not be afraid to change yourself and your life, — said Lyudmila.
In the end, the couple stood in embrace, in the pouring rain.
I don’t even want to offer you a towel, — said Yuri Gorbunov. — You are too beautiful.
— Lyudmila, well, — said Francisco. — So much passion, charisma! I now your. I want you to connect with your partner.
— It seemed to me that I see the trailer of erotic film — appreciated Catherine. — This season you are my Muse.
— Luda, you are for me the opening of the season, — said Vlad. Finally, the Wife got lucky with a partner. Bravo!
The judges gave the pair 27 points. Kuchar gave the highest rating — 10.
The idol of the two thousandth — the rapper Seryoga , together with the sexual partner Adelina Delhi prepared for the first live freestyle under his immortal hit “Black Bumer”. Serge admitted that he lives with his two sons who back him on the project.
I’m a Superman, — said Sergey. the men of the country have to fear — I’m a Heartbreaker.
By the way, staged on the floor itself appeared a “black Boomer”. In the middle of the room Serge unsheathed his torso.
— I’m afraid to ask how many women you ride on “the Boomer”, — said Ekaterina. — But here you have to work hard to win the love of the audience.
— Kate, I would love to win at least one, — said Sergei, looking at Catherine.
— I’d like more confidence in you,’ said Francisco.
— I remember to this track I’m in the Dorm was making pasta noodles, — said Vlad. — I would add you more mobility.
— Remember, Sergei, you said Montico on the “X-factor” — you’re not going to Shine — remember Swallow. — Tell me something.
You’re not going to Shine — immediately replied Serge.
The couple received 19 points.
A pair of gymnasts Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov went on the floor in the Paso Doble under the hit The hardkiss “Kohans”.
I’m sorry that I associated with billionaire Alexander Onischenko, — said Anna, before going to the floor. — We are no longer together. Thanks to the project “Dances”, which helped to start my life from scratch.
Love, love, love! — exclaimed Francisco, after the final number.
— You became for me the main character, is admitted Vlad Yama.
The pair got 29 points from the judges.
— Of course, I felt the excitement before the first broadcast, — told the “FACTS” Anna Rizatdinova. — The usual, basically, I’m prelaunch mondrazh, feeling as if I before the Olympic games. Dancing is really a whole life, I wanted to get into this project. Here now with his partner understand that we have to do is simply maximum.
Room was very beautiful!
— It is very close to me. This room is about that lonely girl in search of herself and tossing it to different men and one of them is my partner, Sasha. But there is uncertainty and in the end I’m left alone I have not decided in their sympathy.
The star of the movie “Swingers” Michael Kukuk devoted his participation in the show famous singer, colleague movie — Ola Polyakova. Together with his partner Lisa Druzhinina, he performed the quickstep to the hit Beyonce “Crazy in love”.
— You didn’t play a real dancer — recognized Vlad Yama. But it was better than the Mosquitoes and Nikityuk together.
You reminded me of the White rabbit from “Wonderland”, — said Catherine. — I wonder where you’d drive me crazy.
The pair received from the judges of 15 points.
The most provocative of the number of live — performed Maruv and Jay.
I’ve been denied, but I am very stubborn, — admitted the controversial singer Maruv. — Since childhood I loved to stand out.
Dancing in the heels caused quite a stir in the audience!
— No comment, — said Ekaterina. I’m glad you participate in our project. You remind me of the heroine of the novel of Flaubert “Madame Bovary”. But I would like an intelligent provocation.
Maruv immediately took out latex pants each judge a pair of white, Lacy panties.
— You remind me of Madonna, which did not care at all, — said Francisco, waving the panties.
— Very modern, but I expect you to waltz, — said Vlad Yama.
The judges gave the pair 25 score.
Artist and coach of “the Voice. Children-5” Jiji with his partner Jana Cybulski sang a passionate salsa in the hit “This”.
My dance for my mother — admitted to Jiji.
I thought dance was not enough, — said Francisco after the show.
— Jiji you have all the chances to overtake Ostapchuk, — admitted Catherine Kuchar.
The judges gave the pair 18 points.
The first broadcast was made by Tina Karol, presenting the new hit “Wabbit”.
Completed the air Foxtrot-star “Quarter 95” Elena Kravets paired with Maksim Leonov.
Dancing for me is a release, — confessed Elena. — I have three children and my life doesn’t consist of constant funny moments.
— I want you to believe in yourself, — said after the room, turning to Elena, Francisco. — And you win.
— It was not funny, — said Vlad Yama. — Lena, your eyes changed — it’s worth it. You did the right thing, that came to the show.
The judges gave the pair 24 points.
By tradition, none of the couples left first aired. Viewers vote for their favorites will begin next week.
On the eve of the start of the season “FACTS” interviewed Jiji, which told us why it finally decided to participate in “Dancing with the stars.”
We will remind, at the end of last season one of the pairs of participants were married. Alexander Kucherenko was married to TV presenter Dmitry Komarov.
