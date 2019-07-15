Bright band: a romantic vacation Dua Lime and Anwar Hadid in new York

The most spectacular pair of this summer stopped hiding from the paparazzi and fans

Before we get “official” confirmation of the novel singer Dua Lime and a model Anwar Hadid as they finally ceased to hide feelings in public.

Now the lovers are seriously gunning for the title of most “liebelei” couples in the United States, which now belongs to the couple of Biebers.

Anwar Dua and spend a weekend in NYC, strolling to local cafes and tenderly embracing on the balcony. They look at this as if specially dressed for the paparazzi. We have already made a shopping-list of dimensionless striped dress, the singer, and pink pants as her boyfriend.

