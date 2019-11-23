Bright dress and stylish hat: Katya Osadchaya shone at the ball
This week Katya Osadchaya never uploaded, has held several high-profile events, where she worked as a presenter, or attended as the star guest. Showwomen even call it my “week evening dresses”, because she barely had time to change the image to another. So, at the ceremony of Best Fashion Awards 2019 telediva flashed long legs and a big bust in a corset dress with a racy slit! But for Viva! The ball she chose the outfit, which resembled a bright exotic flower.
On the celebration of the birth of Viva! magazine. Katya had time to talk with the stars and colleagues, and to work within the framework of the program “social life”. For publication she chose the evening dress Navy with a tiered skirt and ruffles and bare shoulders. Spectacular bow complement fancy pink hat in the shape of a flower and gold heeled sandals.
Osadcha shared atmospheric pictures, which poses, playfully sitting on the stairs and colorful walls.
“Week of Vern sokoni, prodovzhennja,” commented leading cadres.
Opinions of Internet users are somewhat divided — most left compliments the image of Katie, but there were also those who viewed the dress failed.
- Week garnich kapelewski
- Kate, You licati tak sucn.
- Vigladet Yak vypusknica
- And vzuttya Chudovo!
- Kate, VI duuuude Garnier Inca, ale tsya sukna You don’t Paso!
- Krasna
- Sorry, it looks like the curtains! I really like Kate, but this dress not see the beautiful figure!
- Beautiful, fabulous
- Very beautiful color dress
- You just neimovirna rozumna the beautiful Inka!!!!!!!
- I especially beautiful
- Car Bradshaw)
- You are awesome. Love you
- Kate, as always, gorgeous!
- Yak always, wow