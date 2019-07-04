Bright explosions in southern California lit up shops with fireworks. VIDEO
Firefighters had to Dodge exploding shells to extinguish inflaming the fire that destroyed the containers of fireworks prepared for the sales for Independence Day.
On the morning of July 4, the fire and the explosions created a spectacular show, when the shells and rockets crashed through metal containers in the air creating a colorful painting above the shops and Davey Jones Fireworks at House of Fireworks in Fort mill.
The Sheriff’s office of York County tweeted that the fire originated in the store in the Parking lot between the shops on highway 21, near Interstate 77 and Carowinds.
At the scene were journalists, removing video about the fire.