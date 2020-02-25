Bright HammAli & Navai will present US a fantastic dance show
HammAli & Navai will discover America. Thanks to the combination of dance music and poignant lyrics, creative tandem of Alexander Aliyev and nawai Bakirov became one of the most striking discoveries of recent years.
Releasing hit after hit, the guys are soaring to the top of music charts and continue to win the love of the audience: tickets to their concerts fly long before the appointed date.
Artists will perform in such U.S. cities:
- March 27 — Los Angeles;
- March 28 — San Francisco;
- March 29 — Seattle;
- April 3 — new York.
- April 4 — Chicago;
- April 5 — Miami.
In the spring of 2020 HammAli & Navai teleport from your headphones on the concert platforms in the US in his first overseas tour. The guys go to America to arrange an incredible party: on tour will feature a hot “Girl war,” “Hide and seek”, “let me Go on the dance floor”, “Notes” and not only. No cost and no new tracks.
