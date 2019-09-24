Bright Olga Sumskaya with her daughters walked around Kiev
Ukrainian actress Olga Sumska spent the whole day in the company of his two daughters.
Along with 29-year-old Antonina Papernaya and 17-year-old Anya Borisyuk star mom walked in the historical center of Kiev. Famous relative looked at the Hem and went to the fish restaurant in the centre of the capital.
Pro walks Sumi said in his Instagram, where posted photos from the boardwalk with my daughters. Olga chose the casual style – in pink jacket, gray sweatshirt and pants star feel comfortable.
“Warm, Sunny, autumn evening…Kiev, places. And my daughter”, signed stills Olga.