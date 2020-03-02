Bright spring in the United States: Circus Popovich luck in new York and Chicago fabulous show
Legendary circus performer and producer Gregory Popovich is heading back to the US with his circus team, in the spring of 2020 presentation will be held at the North-East of the country.
Performances are scheduled in such American cities:
- April 19 — new York (there will be three shows: 12:00, 15:00 and 18:00);
- April 25 — Chicago.
Winner of many international circus competitions Gregory Popovich is lucky in the USA show for the whole family. It is clowns, acrobats, jugglers and more than 30 animals, including trained dogs, cats, pigeons and even mice. The performance will involve daring tightrope walkers, jugglers and acrobats. As the lead actor, Gregory Popovich will present a lot of clown reprises and a unique number “Juggler on the stairs”.
This circus was applauded in more than 30 countries on all continents. He was awarded prizes at the prestigious circus competitions and festivals. He was invited to participate in his show, Jay Leno, Johnny Carson, David Letterman. And in Las Vegas Circus Gregory Popovich was named the best family show.
In the show, along with new, viewers will see famous rooms that have become classics of circus arts.
