Brighter than the sun: Nadya Dorofeeva delighted fans in a new way
The soloist of the pop group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva very often spoils its fans with stylish images. In addition to music, the girl has also another passion — fashion. Dorofeeva opened his own shop of clothes from Korean brands and often she acts as a model.
In his Dorofeeva Instagram showed a new photo. Nadia posing in a white dress-shirt, sandals and a transparent sticker on the legs.
Fans appreciate the bright image of the girl, noting that the singer, as always, in style.
We will remind, the popular group “Time and Glass”, earlier submitted a video for the song VISLOVO, released a self-titled album. According to the musicians, this album is for fun parties, for people who are hunting for cool emotions and they know how to party for real, for groups, for couples and just music lovers.
