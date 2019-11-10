Brigitte Bardot has spoken out about the use of dogs for food in French Polynesia
November 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot has spoken out about the use of dogs for food in French Polynesia.
According to Bardo, such treatment of animals is unacceptable in France.
She noted that the sale of dog meat is ongoing in French Polynesia is illegal. “If the authorities do not want to be accomplices, they can’t ignore it,” says the actress.
While in French Polynesia did not respond to criticism of a questionable custom.