Brigitte macron dislocated his shoulder during a boat (photos)

August 18, 2019
Брижит Макрон вывихнула плечо во время лодочной прогулки (фото)

The first lady of France, Brigitte macron, who previously underwent plastic surgery and now together with her husband Emmanuel Macron is resting on the French Riviera, in an old fortress, Fort de Bregancon, seriously injured his hand. According to Journal du Dimanche, 66 – year-old former teacher during boat trips slipped in the boat, fell and dislocated his shoulder.

Madame macron appeared with his arm in a sling at the event organized by the mayor of the commune of Bormes-Les-Mimosas in the var Department. Despite the injury, the President’s wife smiled and was in a good mood. Guests she welcomed a healthy left hand.

