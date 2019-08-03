Brigitte macron underwent a three-hour plastic surgery (photo)
The first lady of France, Brigitte macron, which tends to look younger than their years, had plastic surgery, which lasted three hours and was performed under General anesthesia. As reported by the French media, the operation was conducted by specialists of the private American hospital in Paris (at that medical facility treated many celebrities who wish to rejuvenate externally).
In the hospital, Brigitte arrived accompanied by at least four bodyguards.
According to the magazine Closer, after surgery, which went without complications, Madame macron in the same evening left the clinic and within two days had a rest in the presidential residence “lantern” located in the Park of Versailles. And then went to summer vacation, joining his wife in another presidential residence, which is located on the French Riviera to château Fort de Bregancon.
As you know, Brigitte is 25 years older than her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron. However people think that the soul she’s even younger than her energetic husband.
When in the course of a conversation with journalists, the former teacher said that Emmanuel had appeared grey hair, she replied, “Oh, you know, I think it’s benefit is that he is aging faster than expected. He will be able to catch up with me!”.
Brigitte taught at the school, where he studied Emmanuel. He was a classmate of her daughter.
