Brilliance will release a new 7-seater SUV V9
New Chinese SUV was seen on the tests.
The Chinese company Brilliance brought to test the new SUV V9, as evidenced by spy shots of a prototype in camouflage. The novelty will be located in the model lineup over V7, and in its basis the platform of the brand M8X, developed by specialists of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings and BMW Group.
It should be noted that the front part of the novelty has received a large grille and led headlights, while the rear is necessary to note the presence of small roof spoiler and dual exhaust pipes. Additionally, the model has large wheels in silver and black color.
Despite the presence of a dense camouflage on V9 we can note its similarity to the “younger” model V7, but the interior of the car will vary greatly. The novelty will receive a single dashboard display and infotainment system.
Technical data of the new Chinese SUV is not yet revealed. It is expected that the new Brilliance V9 will be available in the next year.