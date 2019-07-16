Brilliant: in Formula 1, set a world record for the fastest pit stop (video)
The next stage of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone is filled with not only a historic sixth victory of Lewis Hamilton (more than any racer in history), but also the best pit stop in history. Mechanics of Red bull demonstrated the extra-class, replacing the tires on the car of Pierre went Out for of 1.91 seconds.
#F1 @DHL_Motorsports pic.twitter.com/5n1dliB0TX
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 15, 2019.
Note that the previous world record pit-stop — of 1.92 sec. — was set in 2018, with the command “Williams” at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan. However, the weight of the tires then was three pounds. Modern front tyres are heavier than one kilogram, and rear — half a kilogram. Now replacing them is much harder physically.
By the way, against this background, the speed of pit stops sample of 1950 is now really impossible to watch without tears.
Photo Getty Images
