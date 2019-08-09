“Bring order”: NBU estimated the starting land reform
The banking system of Ukraine are ready to work with the agricultural land market. This was stated by Deputy head of the national Bank of Ukraine Dmytro Sologub in an interview Financail Observer, which was released on 8 August.
According to him, land is an asset, and the banking system is ready to work with the earth.
Sologub believes that for the banking system, land reform is a good step because it means that there is an additional asset that can act as collateral for loans.
He noted that the international monetary Fund is unlikely to be much to insist on the introduction of a land market in the near future, although the world Bank it can be “crucial”.
The moratorium on sale of land operating in Ukraine since 2002. 20 December 2018, the Verkhovna Rada extended the moratorium until 2020. First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of economic development and trade Stepan Kubiv invited to the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to veto the law, however, on 4 February 2019, the President returned the signed document to the Verkhovna Rada.