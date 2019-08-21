Britain after Germany opposed the return of Russia in the G8
The official London after Berlin has opposed the return of Russia in the “Big eight”. The announcement came at a joint press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Angela Merkel.
“I must say I quite share the opinion of Chancellor Merkel, that Russia still needs to fulfill the obligation to return in the G7”, — quotes the British Prime Minister Interfax-Ukraine.
Johnson called his position “another example of when the United Kingdom and Germany have the same point of view.”
He also reminded about the crimes of Russia in Britain, as well as “the Russian provocations not only in Ukraine but in many other places.”
. He was supported by the President of France Emmanuel macron.
