British Ambassador to the US resigned after the leak of letters critical of trump and his administration (PHOTO)

British Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch resigned amid the scandal with the leak of emails in which he criticized the administration of Donald trump. On the eve of the US President stated that will no longer work with him, reports the BBC Russian service.

“Since the leakage of official documents from the Embassy was a lot of speculation around my office. I want to put an end to this speculation. In this situation I can no longer do their job as I would like,” said Darroch. He noted that his office was not supposed to end until the end of the year, but he decided to leave his post to allow the government to appoint a new Ambassador to the United States.

The text of the letter, which Darroch addressed to the permanent Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs of Britain, Simon McDonald, was distributed to the foreign office. According to the report of the British foreign office, MacDonald accepted the resignation Darroch, noting that he understands his desire to ease the pressure on family and colleagues. “I admire that you care about others more than about themselves”, – said the Deputy Minister.

July 7, appeared in the press of confidential emails of the Ambassador, which contained several critical remarks about trump and his administration. White house policy they described as “clumsy and inept”. In the letters, Dating from 2017, they say that the rumors about the “strife and chaos” in the White house have largely confirmed and policies on such important issues as Iran, was “incoherent and chaotic.” The British government called the leak of the letters of the Ambassador failed, stressing that London and Washington continue to believe that “special and strong” relationship. Meanwhile, Donald trump said on Twitter that after a leak of emails will not work with Kim Terracom.

Meanwhile in the UK begins formal investigation into the circumstances of how the dispatches of the British Ambassador fell into the hands of the journalists of the newspaper Mail on Sunday. According to the Times, the investigation will try to find out, would foreign spies to break into the government computer system. The head of the parliamentary Committee on foreign Affairs Tom Tugendhat said that whoever leaked this correspondence to the press, caused serious damage to the British government and people.

The office of the Prime Minister States that have not yet seen any indication that the correspondence of the Ambassador was intercepted by the representatives of some other countries. Journalist Mail on Sunday Isabel Oakshott, which published the dispatches of the British Ambassador, rejected the assumption that it could be contacts with the Russian special services.