British doctors are informed about the dangers of sleeping with a fan on
The article in the British newspaper the doctors said about why it is dangerous to sleep with a fan on. After research it turned out that such a dream could trigger the development of certain diseases and also be the cause of insomnia.
There are people, peacefully sleeping while the fan is operating in the room, as it, unlike the air conditioner, causing a comfortable coolness. For other people such a device could become the basis of the occurrence of health problems. Doctors warn that sleeping next to a fan you may receive the asthma and dry cough, dryness in the eyes and itching. The person will begin to disturb trouble getting a good night’s rest.
Experts noted that the fan moves the air around the room, and with it the dust and pollen, constantly penetrating into the housing. In the case of the human propensity to allergies, asthma and hay fever it can cause a lot of problems.
Special damage can cause the device flows which are directed to sleeping, because in such circumstances, there is the possibility of tension in the muscles, cramps and pain.