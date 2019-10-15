British doctors have told about the General flu symptoms and prevention
British doctors presented the common symptoms of the flu, and telling of the prevention of disease. One of the recommendations is to avoid stressful situations, which contributes to the deterioration of the immune system.
Flu season starts each fall, as the dry air facilitates the spread of viruses. It is better to prevent disease than to fight it, warn the doctors. To strengthen the immune system, it is recommended to consume foods and drinks that are high in vitamin C such as oranges, tomatoes and green vegetables. This is especially true for those prone to colds. The advice applies enough physical activity, avoidance of stressful situations. If the illness was beginning, to dull the sensation of pain using ibuprofen and paracetamol with obtaining sufficient rest. For sick with a sore throat tip is drinking large amount of fluids as it prevents settling of the bacteria and create further inflammation.
To understand what we are talking about the flu, it is possible for these symptoms: sudden fever of 38 degrees, physical pain, tiredness or exhaustion, dry cough, headache, loss of appetite, insomnia. This includes a common painful condition, sneezing, and swollen lymph nodes.