British doctors: sleep with a running fan is bad
The publication of the British publication the Daily Mail, the doctors explained why sleep with a fan on can be harmful to health.
There are people who sleep with the running of a ceiling or floor fan in the room. Caused by the fan cool it seems more comfortable than, for example, aggressive chill from the air conditioner. But for other people the dream of working in a room with a fan can be the cause of emerging health problems.
In particular, doctors say, those who sleep next to a fan, can develop asthma and dry cough appear dry eyes, itching. While a person, most likely, will start and trouble falling asleep.
“The fan causes air to move around the room, and with it the streams of dust and pollen, constantly penetrating into the housing. If you are prone to allergies, asthma and hay fever, it can cause a lot of problems,” said one expert, mark Reddick.
In addition, if the fan works so that it flows fall asleep it could be harmful because in these conditions there are prerequisites for muscle tension, spasms and pain.