British doctors treated from tonsillitis a patient with a deadly disease
Doctors in the UK have mixed anemia in a patient with tonsillitis, write “National news”.
In Suffolk, the girl sought medical advice because of the mouth sores and bruises on the body. The doctors decided that the patient had inflamed tonsils, and prescribed a treatment. Soon, however, her temperature rose, and the girl was hospitalized.
Examining again the tests, the doctors decided that the patient has leukemia. But this conclusion was wrong. In the end, it was determined that the patient is suffering from aplastic anemia.
Bone marrow cheloveka with this disease loses the ability to produce enough blood cells. Without proper medical intervention, the patient faces death within a few months.
Treatment by British doctors also did not immediately asked. They had 50 blood transfusions before he came to the conclusion that to save the patient only can a bone marrow transplant. And then it’s time for the good news: after surgery, the donor of which was the younger sister of the girl, her health was on the mend, reported RIA “Novosti”.
