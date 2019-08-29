British family using a metal detector found a hoard of cost 6 million dollars
In the UK discovered an ancient hoard of coins. Medieval penny experts have estimated at 6.2 million dollars.
In the UK family with a metal detector found 2.5 thousand ancient coins of the 11th century. Before our time they all are in very good condition, informs enovosty.com/news.
The family who found a valuable treasure, called the police. The coins were transferred to the Museum for evaluation. During the analysis it turned out that they were minted during the reign of the last king of the Anglo-Saxon Harold II Godwinson (1066 – 1072 gg.). On all the coins there is an inscription of the mint.
Experts call found a treasure – a unique phenomenon. The family found a huge amount of money for that time. In this regard, the researchers believe that the owner finds he could be the king himself or a venerable official, close to the Royal court.
The British Museum said they found the treasure a few million more than the world-famous Staffordshire hoard of gold jewelry found by a hunter near Birmingham in 2009.