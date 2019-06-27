British fighters intercepted the flying in the US passenger aircraft because of the threat of mining
The plane of airline Air India flying flight Mumbai — Newark (new Jersey) was forced to make an emergency landing in London (Britain) after the message about the threat on Board.
To ensure a safe landing in the air were raised fighters of the air force (air force) of great Britain, which accompanied the passenger plane during landing at London Stansted airport, writes NBC New York.
The incident occurred on the morning of 27 June, the security forces do not reveal the essence of the threat which led to the use of such extraordinary security measures.
Flight 191 airlines, Air India, flying from Mumbai to new Jersey, landed safely in London at around 5:15 Eastern time (10:15 London time). The Boeing 777 was parked on an isolated stand away from the main working part of the airport.
All 327 passengers were removed from the plane, they were “savoury drinks,” said Dhananjaya Kumar, the representative of Air India.
The airline first wrote on Twitter that the emergency landing was made because of the threat, but then deleted the tweet. According to FlightAware, the flight was supposed to arrive in Newark at about 9 a.m. Eastern time.
According to the newspaper Hindu, the cause of the incident was the letter about the threat of mining, which has received the airport of Mumbai, where the plane took off.
In London, the liner was tested for 6 hours — the security forces found no explosives on Board. So the plane continued its way to Newark, taking off at 17:00 London time.