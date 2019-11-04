British lady absentmindedly double-hit the jackpot
56-year-old resident of the city of Coventry won a million pounds thanks to his carelessness.
An employee of a cleaning company Gail Sy bought two tickets lottery Thunderball, but when I filled them, I realized that I accidentally chose the same combination of numbers. First, Gail wanted to change one of the tickets, but changed my mind and decided that you still will not win.
A set of numbers was winning, twice. In the end, Mrs. Sey received two jackpots for 500 thousand pounds (a total of about 32 million).
“I’ll never forget the time my wife was dancing in the room and sang a song of Frank Sinatra Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” — said Philip Sy.
The couple immediately left their work and plan to help his large family (the couple four adult children and seven grandchildren) with the new housing.