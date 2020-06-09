British MPs have spoken against Newcastle Saudi investors
16 British MPs have prepared a petition to the Prime Minister to Boris Johnson asking for help to cancel a deal to sell Newcastle to a consortium with the participation of the Public investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, according to The Telegraph.
According to the source, the deputies urged to stop using the UK as a means of “laundering the reputation of the sport” and said that the deal “sends the wrong message”.
Earlier it was reported that the world trade organization has shown a link between service beoutQ stealing broadcast European football matches, and government agencies of Saudi Arabia. In this regard, the sale of “forty” was in jeopardy.
In addition, the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Ibn Salman is suspected of ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.