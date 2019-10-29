British musician forgot to train violin for 250 thousand pounds, created 300 years ago by the Austrian master David Tachira (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

British musician Stephen Morris forgot commuter train antique violin value of 250 thousand pounds in the train London-Orpington, reports radio and television BBC.

22 Oct Morris drove from London on the route to Orpington, and when I got out on the station Peng West, we have not found a hard case with a violin.

“I was the guardian of this unique tool and wanted to pass it on to another violinist. I feel like I’m cut up,” said Morris.

Violin made by the famous Austrian master David Tachira (Telera) (1666-1748) in 1709, was in a white box, inside of which were the initials of the master. Now the violin is looking for a transport police. The musician hopes that the finder of the instrument will bring him back.

The play of Stephen Morris on the violin can be heard in such films as “the Lord of the rings, James bond”, he participated in the recordings of such famous musicians as David Bowie, Stevie wonder.

Last weekend, Morris was forced to borrow a violin from his wife, to participate in the joint concert of Italian singer Andrea Bocelli and the Royal Philharmonic orchestra.