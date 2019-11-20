British nutritionist said about the benefits of honey for dermatitis and sore throat
Nutritionist Nicola Shubrook explains why honey is not only healthy treats, but also a curative remedy for certain diseases. For example – coughing, sore throat and some skin diseases.
Nutritional value of honey
Honey contains around 40% fructose and 30% glucose, and some water, pollen and trace elements including potassium, calcium and magnesium. Refined sugar, for comparison, contains 50% fructose and 50% glucose.
Honey has more calories than sugar, but he and more than sweet, so usually it is required less.
Honey for cough and sore throat
A study conducted in 2007 showed that parents often prefer honey for the symptomatic relief of night cough in children and sleep disorders due to infections of the upper respiratory tract. In a later study 2016 it turned out that honey may be better than “no treatment”, for the symptomatic relief of cough. However, he is not better than some over-the-counter cough medicine.
Honey in skin lesions
Honey has natural antibacterial properties and its effect on wound healing is well studied. As laboratory studies and clinical trials have shown that honey is an effective antibacterial agent with broad spectrum of action. It can help to stimulate the growth of new tissue and minimize scarring.
It was also shown that honey helps with seborrheic dermatitis, a common skin disease that mainly affects the scalp and causes skin redness and persistent dandruff. In 2011 a study was conducted on 30 patients with chronic seborrheic dermatitis on the scalp, face and chest. They were asked to apply honey diluted in a day and leave for three hours. After four weeks, all patients saw an improvement in their condition.