British Parliament opposes ‘tough bracito’, which insists Prime Minister Johnson (PHOTO)

Loading...

On 4 September the Parliament of great Britain discussing how not to give Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the country out of the EU without an agreement with Brussels on the terms of this output (the so-called Brexit no deal, or “hard brickset”). At the moment the date Brexit – 31 Oct.

3 Sep Boris Johnson lost the minimum parliamentary majority of one vote, which until then had his office. One of the deputies-conservatives advocating, in contrast to the Prime Minister and his supporters against Brexit no deal, went into opposition. Then came another blow: in the vote on whether the MPs to consider the bill forbidding to the government to implement the “hard brickset” without the consent of Parliament, 21 conservative, voted with the opponents of the Cabinet. The proposal passed by 328 votes to 301, BBC reports.

Johnson immediately expelled “rebels” from the conservative faction and, indeed, from the party (they will not be allowed to run for a seat from the tories in future elections). Among the punished was the popular MP Nicholas Soames – grandson of Winston Churchill, whom he wants to imitate Johnson himself.

On the evening of September 4 is scheduled to discuss and vote on the bill, which would limit the independence of the Cabinet of Johnson in decision-making. According to this proposal, if London until the end of October will not negotiate with Brussels about the terms Brexit or no such agreement is approved by Parliament, the government is obliged to ask the EU about the new delay of release of the UK – this time at least until the end of January 2020. However, the country’s withdrawal from the European Union on 31 October under all conditions – most importantly the promise of Johnson point to programs, on which he put his political career. That is why the Prime Minister lashed out at his opponents, accusing them – and especially the leader of the opposition labour party Jeremy Corbyn, in the intention to capitulate to Brussels, reports radio “Svoboda”.

Since the arrival of Boris Johnson for Prime Minister’s rating of conservatives visibly jumped. This is called a transition (or return) to them supporters of the new Party Brexit created by radical eurosceptic Nigel Farage.

The goal of Boris Johnson’s opposite intentions Jeremy Corbin. The Prime Minister would either not allow early elections, or, if the law against “hard” Brekzita will still be accepted, on the contrary – to hold these elections as soon as possible (the BBC refers to the date October 15). Conservatives in this case have a chance to win and to win in the next Parliament with a stable majority.

Meanwhile, European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva recently named no deal Brexit “very real possibility”, and European diplomats acknowledge that the negotiations with London have stalled.