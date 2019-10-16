British rock group met with the concerts in “Russia” Kiev and Minsk: network boils
The famous British hard rock band Uriah Heep angered network, announced demonstrations in Kiev and Minsk on his official page in Facebook.
“Two more performances in the Russian Federation”, — wrote the rockers, enraged their fans.
The announcement was released yesterday, fans of the band please write it correctly, but the comments of the moderators of the page is ignored.
During this time, fans of the band in Minsk and Kiev diminished. But the rockers, after reviewing comments, will be able to learn a lot about geography, politics and about myself.
Note that the Russian fans an announcement very much, they invite rockers to themselves.
Uriah Heep was formed in 1969 in London. Performances in Kiev and Minsk is part of their anniversary tour.
Earlier, the network angered the Russian propagandist Boris korchevnikov, which is collected in Kiev of money to the monastery hospital.
