British woman has decided to marry a chandelier

| July 23, 2019 | News | No Comments
Британка решила выйти замуж за канделябр

In Britain a woman named Amanda liberty announced its desire to enter into an informal marriage with the chandelier. This reports the Daily Mirror.

As noted, the British acquired the candelabra at auction for the sum of 400 pounds.

“It was a real love at first sight,” said liberty.

Clarifies that she has come up with the name for things — lumière. In addition, the British bought an engagement ring.

Moreover, as emphasized previously, she was in love with the statue of Liberty in new York, with the result that I decided to take her name.

