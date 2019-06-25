Britney Spears admired figure in vacation photos
Famous singer Britney Spears, who now took a pause in her musical career on a background of mental health went on vacation.
Where it rests Spears, the singer said, however, she actively shares solar images in the social network.
The singer showed in the Instagram her trim figure in a swimsuit.
The star posted several pictures, which posing against the backdrop of the beach and blue water. In the photo, the actress first appeared in a white bikini, and at the other frame is in a bright swimsuit.
Also, the star showed a short video in which she sunbathes on the beach, swimming and riding her bike.
As noted by fans, Spears, daily workout star has benefited: in the photo the singer is quite thin waist, slender legs, toned arms and a relief of muscles.