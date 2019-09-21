Britney Spears and Sam Asgari award Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles
In Los Angeles hosted the second annual award Daytime Beauty Awards. To support their 26-year-old boyfriend Sam Asgari, who has been awarded for achievements in the field of fitness, come in and 37-year-old Britney Spears.
On the red carpet, the star appeared in a black mini dress. However, Britney felt herself at ease — allowing photographers to make just a couple of frames, she hastened to leave the carpet, telling his representative that wants to leave.
Nevertheless, the ceremony, the star was clearly in high spirits. Anyway, that is evidenced by her video to Instagram, which she published before the award. In it, Spears is dancing in front of the camera.
Well, after the ceremony, she published another video — it is in love and happy and satisfied on your way home and posing in funny masks-filters.
Now Britney Spears is going through another difficult period. Recently, the family of the stars opened up a new scandal. Her ex-husband Kevin Federline accused Spears father Jamie in the attack on my grandson, 13-year-old Sean. Britney was very afraid that because of this incident, it can almost completely deprived of communication with children (and this is considering the fact that almost a full guardian of the son of the stars, and so is their father Kevin Federline).
Lack of evidence the investigation against Jamie Spears was terminated, however, to the grandchildren for him to approach the court banned. Communicating Britney with the kids this story, fortunately, is not affected, however, made her very nervous.
Britney is very upset about the incident. She could not believe that the father has endangered her relationship with the boys. The star lives in constant fear that they will lose custody, said the insider.