Britney Spears asked fans not to forget about it
Recent months have been in the life of 37-year-old Britney Spears is not easy, and the reason for the appearance of her name on the pages of Newspapers were mostly family scandals.
How to get back to his career, the star still can’t, and earlier this year, Spears announced that he would take pauses in playing and yet you won’t continue his show in Las Vegas. Because of family circumstances related to the deteriorating health of her father Jamie Spears.
On Friday, the singer turned to his fans via Instagram, asking them not to forget her during this forced pause.
I hope you have not forgotten about me! I am using this period in my life to focus on what I really want. I worked nonstop since I was eight years old. Sometimes we need to stop and think. Miss you all… I do Have the best fans in the world
— wrote Britney share a series of live photos taken by fans from the audience.
The post has garnered over half a million likes — I think the singer may be sure that forgetting is not called. Supported Spears and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Sam Asgari.
Respect
— briefly he wrote also received a lot of comments from subscribers Britney.
In his speeches netizens asked him how to take care of Britney and shared their dreams to one day see her again on stage.
We will remind, recently Britney was vacationing in Hawaii, where she went to regain mental strength after a family scandal. Then her ex-husband and father of her children Kevin Federline has accused Jamie Spears that he was beaten by his own grandson, 13-year-old Sean.
However, after an investigation, the Prosecutor’s office refused to bring proceedings against the father of Britney criminal case, finding no tangible evidence.