Britney Spears boasted result of the training
37-year-old Britney Spears returns to normal rhythm of life after treatment in a psychiatric hospital. In addition to appearances at social events and public outlets with her boyfriend, pop singer shows an intense workout in the gym, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
At the end of June, the famous singer posted a photo in a light summer image in which fans noticed a bad photoshop. After that 37-year-old Britney Spears started to share short videos with sports activities, as well as footage from the sports hall.
A new picture the pop singer appeared in a short top and tiny shorts, openly displaying their form. Behind her could be seen treadmills and other exercise equipment. Despite the publication of Britney Spears, you can see that she is struggling to return to the previous form, because after discharge from the mental hospital fans noticed her tired and anxious appearance.
However, not all fans appreciated her candor with the fans and in the comments wrote that during this period, active sports she could to get in perfect shape.