Britney Spears brought the grown sons to Disneyland
Last weekend a 37-year-old Britney Spears spent with children, 13-year-old Sean and 12 year old Jaden. Together they had a fun time in California Disneyland — the singer told followers in your Instagram. Spears published a series of pictures, and post under them said what they were doing at the amusement Park.
Had a great time at Disneyland! God… My boys are getting older and harder to persuade for a joint photo. So I was surprised today when they agreed to pose together! A wonderful place
said Spears.
Britney, Sean and Jayden stayed in the Park until the evening. Enough to roll on the rides, they went to the diner: the children first had a bite of fast food, and then ordered ice cream for dessert.
Recall that the sons of Britney Spears on the court live with his father, 41-year-old Kevin Federline, and the singer pays a monthly alimony for their upkeep. A few months ago in the press there were rumors that Kevin wants to limit the former spouse in dealing with children due to her unstable mental state, however, apparently, Spears and Federline managed to resolve this issue peacefully.
Insiders claim that Britney is dreaming again become a mother. According to rumors, the singer would like to have a child with her lover, 25-year-old Sam Asgari.
She loves her sons, but wish she was my daughter,
— according to sources close to the star.
By the way, recently the Internet users have suspected that Sam and Britney got engaged. These thoughts prompted them a ring with large stones on the ring finger of the left hand of Britney, with whom she appeared on premierely “Once in Hollywood” in Los Angeles. It is therefore possible that in a short time in the life of nature is a huge change.