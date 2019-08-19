Britney Spears criticized for snakeskin shoes for $ 6000

American pop singer, dancer and actress Britney Spears on the page in Instagram spoke about the first pair of luxurious shoes from the French designer of footwear Christian Louboutin. Shoes snakeskin cost $ 6,000 a celebrity bought a few years ago, but it never shod.

Бритни Спирс раскритиковали за туфли из змеиной кожи за 6000 долларов

The recent publication of Britney Spears in social media provoked a mixed reaction among subscribers of the singer, who mostly criticized it for “extravagance” and the promotion of cruelty to animals. The American star decided to just boast first purchased a pair of luxurious footwear from a renowned designer Christian Louboutin. Shoes on a high platform with stiletto star I bought four years ago, but never appeared in them in public.

Бритни Спирс раскритиковали за туфли из змеиной кожи за 6000 долларов

Many subscribers Britney Spears did not like the fact that unlike most of his colleagues, refused clothing and footwear made of fur or animal skin, the singer supported the “killer fashion.” Followers, fighting for the preservation of the environment, speak unflattering about a celebrity, considering the purchase of shoes snakeskin “shameful purchase,” that is more outraged that in the end they just stand on the shelf, that is actually emitted “into the wind” money and absolutely nothing killed the reptile.

Loading...

