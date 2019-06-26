Britney Spears enjoying the sun and sea, but don’t forget about sports
Britney Spears seems to have spent the weekend fine. As proof the girl was also active in the network, demonstrating not only their sporting achievements, but also happiness that she literally glows.
The artist went to Spain, presenting to the court its subscribers in numerous Instagram posts from the hot coast. “What a wonderful time I spend here,” wrote a celebrated singer, having published the last of them. Britney started it with humor: “Good morning! I’m going to go snorkeling and I really hope that there will be no sharks”, she said.
And then showed that on the beach she went in the best traditions of the HLS-followers – on the bike. As always, Britney could not resist not to perform a couple of exercises on the shore, including “wheel”. She jumped, had fun and, of course, changed a few swimsuits. Bright yellow, pink with leopard print, dazzling white – they could not be better said figure, which she works so hard.
It should be noted that the rollers she chose the uplifting tunes, including songs of the Spanish heartthrob Enrique Iglesias, mentioning it in the caption: “…Enrique Iglesias once bought me coffee. All I know is that it was my first time at Coffee Bean, and not Starbucks”.
Fans began rapidly to comment on his favorite, noting that it just looks gorgeous, and the beach just created for her. Could not resist the warm words and beloved Britney – Sam Asgari. “My little mermaid” – wrote it, changing its usual “Lioness”.