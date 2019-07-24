Britney Spears first appeared on the red carpet with her boyfriend
This year Britney Spears has been through a difficult period of life during which it is constantly supported her beloved Sam Asgari.
Although the relationship of the star couple are from the end of 2016, but today the singer debuted his boyfriend on the red carpet, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to popcornnews.ru.
Since then, Britney was discharged from a psychiatric clinic, the fans were able to observe its life only through the lenses of the paparazzi and her profile in Instagram. However, the star probably comes because today she, along with Sam attended the premiere of the film “Once in Hollywood”. Despite a lot of celebrities, rare the Spears, and even in the company of her boyfriend, drew the attention of photographers and the media.
The singer shared with fans two more shots from the event to Instagram account and signed photos: “Our first Prime Minister.” Although Asgari often glimpsed at a joint photo with Britney, and last year supported beloved at the GLAAD awards, this is the first time they posed together for photographers as a couple. Probably the most Spears wanted to emphasize that their relationships only become more serious.
It is not surprising that the media started talking about the possible engagement of the pair when he noticed on the left arm of the star diamond ring. Whether it is an engagement or just an accessory, is unknown, since Britney gave comments on this matter.