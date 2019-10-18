Britney Spears has returned to her usual hair color
October 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular American singer Britney spear back to the previous image of the bright blonde.
On his page in Instagram the star posted a video which shows that she changed her hair from dark hair color to bright blond, which was always a part of her special style.
“Maybe a blonde would be more fun. This is not a Hollywood hair and makeup, but I rest, and the hair is wet because I just got out of the pool,” said Spears under the video.
In the video, the singer gathered the hair from the top, leaving a few playful strands behind the ears.