Britney Spears has shared a way to solve problems
Britney Spears is not used to hide from their fans anything. In recent years she has experienced many of the stresses that undermined her health, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
The results of all the well-known singer came to the clinic with difficulty out of depression. But now everything is normal: Britney full of energy, leads an active life and enjoys relations with the man I love Sam Asgari. In addition, the star has noticeably dropped in weight and resulted in muscle tone. The secrets of her transformation she gives to everyone. In addition to regular workouts and inspirational videos that constantly appear on the page, it gives a lot of specific recommendations on nutrition and lifestyle in General.
For example, she recently told the world that to lose weight was not so easy. Since childhood, the singer was engaged in gymnastics and dances. As a result, the body accustomed to a huge load, does not respond to mini-activity. Besides, Britney has admitted that by its nature is rapidly gaining weight and even an extra £ 3 for her to throw hard. However, with the help of special exercises, which the singer alternates, it achieves results. Work, according to Spears, many more. But the road by walking!
A few hours ago on the page in Instagram the 37-year-old star has a new message. Britney openly talked about the health problems, and then gave the secret of their solutions. “I have weak eyes, stress, asthma and headaches. So this table really helped me with these problems… and my weight!!!”, – she wrote. Adding that for children it would be very helpful.
A table consists of combinations of products that will help with different types of diseases. For example, in low vision to help celery and carrots in stress – banana, strawberry and pear, if you are plagued by headaches, include in the diet apples, cucumbers, lettuce, ginger and celery… etc. well, even if such a set does not guarantee that the fans of Britney full recovery, harm certainly will not.