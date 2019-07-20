Britney Spears in a bikini showed how having fun with her boyfriend
July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The singer shared a funny video.
Popular singer Britney Spears, who recently shared her diet, which quickly lose weight, now shown as spends his summer.
On his page on Instagram, a 37-year-old star posted a short funny video which shows that in her relationship with boyfriend Sam Asgari’s all right.
In the video the actress in a bikini with a snake print showed how passionately spends the summer in the company of a loved one.
“What a fun summer! signed Spears video, which together showed inflammatory PA near the pool, the hit Madonna La Isla Bonita.