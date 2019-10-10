Britney Spears is enjoying a vacation in Hawaii
The past few weeks, 37-year-old Britney Spears enjoying the sunshine and warm ocean on the island of Maui, related to the Hawaiian archipelago. So, yesterday the singer hit the lenses of the paparazzi while relaxing by the pool. These pictures show just emerged from the water Britney appears in a blue bikini and wide-brimmed straw hat.
Even on vacation Britney does not forget about sport. Just yesterday, Spears told his followers that found on the island of a spacious Studio for yoga. The singer told that beginning your workout with dance, and finished it with twine and asanas. The post star accompanied by a picture, which demonstrated your great stretching.
Most of the year I’m doing hot yoga — is what I chose today. But most of all I like cardio and dancing
— told Spears.
Over the past two months, Spears is the second time back on the island of Maui. This place has Britney magical effect: it was in Hawaii that she will come itself after treatment in rehabe and family problems associated with her father Jamie Spears.
We will remind that not so long ago Jamie Spears has ceased to be the legal guardian of his daughter. The court decided to transfer custody of Britney her longtime assistant jodie Montgomery. It will have all the same obligations that used to be the father of the stars, including the right to communicate with the attending physician of the singer and other personnel related to the pop star, as well as have access to all records relating to her treatment.
To such decision the court came immediately after a controversial incident involving Jamie Spears. Then the ex-husband Spears, Kevin Federline has accused Jamie of beating his 14-year-old son Sean, born in wedlock with the singer. However, to criminal liability for that father celebrity was not involved.