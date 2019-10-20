Britney Spears is enjoying leisure time with young boyfriend
October 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Singer Britney Spears, which boasted a new hair color, she allowed herself to relax a bit, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
So, in his spare time Britney and her boyfriend, 25-year-old personal trainer Sam Asgari, went on a boat trip. The couple enjoyed warm days on the boat.
About this happy Spears announced on the page in Instagram. She posted several pictures posing with her boyfriend lying on the boat, and embracing him.
The singer poses in a black and yellow swimsuit and her choice – in the red trunks. “I always spend a good time with Sam”, signed photograph of Spears.