Britney Spears is not going to go on a diet
American singer, actress and owner of the award “Grammy” Britney Spears launched her long figure and is not going to go on a diet, sure fans. On his page on Instagram, the star showed not a light dinner.
Now the actress is in a relationship with a personal trainer and male model Persian origin Sam Asgari, having the ideal male figure and knows the secrets of the slender body. However, aspiring actor not a singer exhausting strict diets, contrary to the fears of fans of the pop diva. Just the opposite — lover Britney Spears is happy to indulge her food that he prepared. Food Asgari chooses not dietary, but, for example, roasted meat with vegetables.
Today in his Instagram account, the actress posted a video shot in their kitchen. The singer praises his choice and his cooking skills, while he is preparing something. The actress was nicknamed the beloved the best in the world chef. Then Asgari gives a red rose star. At the end of the video, the celebrity revealed that her boyfriend had grilled steaks with asparagus. In this video, the fans concluded that the figure of the actress is not worried, a few extra pounds does not prevent it.