Britney Spears is not going to go on a diet

American singer, actress and owner of the award “Grammy” Britney Spears launched her long figure and is not going to go on a diet, sure fans. On his page on Instagram, the star showed not a light dinner.

Бритни Спирс не собирается садиться на диету

Now the actress is in a relationship with a personal trainer and male model Persian origin Sam Asgari, having the ideal male figure and knows the secrets of the slender body. However, aspiring actor not a singer exhausting strict diets, contrary to the fears of fans of the pop diva. Just the opposite — lover Britney Spears is happy to indulge her food that he prepared. Food Asgari chooses not dietary, but, for example, roasted meat with vegetables.

Today in his Instagram account, the actress posted a video shot in their kitchen. The singer praises his choice and his cooking skills, while he is preparing something. The actress was nicknamed the beloved the best in the world chef. Then Asgari gives a red rose star. At the end of the video, the celebrity revealed that her boyfriend had grilled steaks with asparagus. In this video, the fans concluded that the figure of the actress is not worried, a few extra pounds does not prevent it.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.