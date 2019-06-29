Britney Spears posted a photo with traces of obvious photoshop
Britney Spears has been criticized by fans by posting in social network Instagram photo with traces of obvious photoshop. A new picture of the singer much, as the straight lines of the dresser behind her acquired a wavy shape.
American singer, whose peak of popularity came in the beginning of the century, lately trying to actively practice giving himself up. Even stay at the resort for the stars is not without sports. Many fans of the actress say she has achieved great results, losing weight and pulling figure, but the singer does not share the opinions of fans and believes that she needs to work more, because it has not managed to achieve the perfect result. Apparently, the 37-year-old celebrity wants to return to the parameters of the shape which she had during the recording of the first clip for the song “Baby one more time”, as she hinted in a new publication.
Fresh selfie, the singer captured a school uniform and have received many compliments from followers, but sharp-eyed netizens noticed traces of photoshop on the images. Britney Spears decided to reduce your waist, but overdone and furniture behind her, “floated”, and it immediately made fun of the haters.