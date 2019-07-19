Britney Spears returned to active training
Britney Spears, who seriously took up his body, took a temporary break in Instagram. The last time there were very few photos and videos. And now the girl with a new force began to hone the shape. 37-year-old singer recorded a few videos where demonstrates exercises for all muscle groups.
“Warmed up,” she’s on the treadmill. And the star admitted that this is one of the most difficult kinds of activity. “Yes, that’s my challenge… But I did 40 minutes on the treadmill and 20 on the floor. This is a big problem for me to stay on the treadmill because I literally hate it… So, damn it ! P. S. This video was shot today!”, – she wrote.
A short video includes also exercises with dumbbells for arms, leg swings – for a flawless thighs. But in the previous you can see the bends for the waist, squats for buttocks, exercise, fitness elastic band for the back and a lot of others. So Britney never ceases to inspire subscribers! Including its form, which she stressed crop tops cheerful pink and grey colors, practical and athletic pants, tight noticeable postroynevshaya feet.