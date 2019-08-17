Britney Spears said the bold mini figure
Britney Spears delighted the followers in Instagram new funny video. 37-year-old star, who is working hard on his body for a couple with her lover, Sam Asgari, shows the result of their fitness victories. Britney is spinning in front of a mirror in a spectacular backgammon, which, in her words, found in the closet.
Spears showed a few images. At first she tried denim shorts, crop top with sleeves, which complements the hat. The second bow in feminine scarlet mini-dress with long sleeves. And the last Burgundy dress unusual style with one sleeve. Outfits it complements sandals with high heels and voluminous hair. The girl moves to the tune of a hit from this summer, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Señorita. Of course, in the short video, the main thing perfectly clear: her slender waist, toned legs and abs of steel.
“Wow… I found today your cowboy hat and these cute dresses in my closet! So much fun to play”, wrote the famous singer. The fans were in awe of the outfits our favorite. And even more from her figure. They filled the star with nice words, calling “Queen senoritas” and “incredibly sexy”.