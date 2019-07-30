Britney Spears showed a selection of exercises for fast weight loss

| July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Britney Spears started to gain weight, showed fans a collection of exercises to quickly get rid of accumulated fat. Recommendations 37-year-old singer posted a microblog in Instagram.

Бритни Спирс показала подборку упражнений для быстрой потери веса

After discharge from the psychiatric hospital Spears first took them. The star is difficult to struggle with weight, for example, even for eviction four pounds have to include physical exercise.

In this video, Spears showed one class in the gym at an accelerated rate. The singer was involved squats, swings arms, exercise on a treadmill. Fans praised the figure of the singer and advised her not to worry about the two recruited pounds.

“The latest news”
 

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.