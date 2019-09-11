Britney Spears showed curvy in a white swimsuit
Britney Spears, who recently showed the world a new hair color again appeared in his microblog blonde. But fans who said that with a darker shade singer even better, don’t worry. Britney just published old photos. “When my hair was blond” – she wrote under the post. But the figure of 37-year-old star has remained unwavering, and on it the singer has also decided to focus.
Britney tried on a white swimsuit with an impressive neckline and cutouts at the waist. Complements her beach bow choker and chains with pendants. By the way, the makeup of stars, which last time was criticized by fans, the photo looks much neater. Britney the seductive bent, thereby demonstrating a curvy shape, slender legs and chiseled arms. The singer smiles a little and looks relaxed and happy.
Fans began to write their star numerous compliments, noting that her hair color not so important, and photos are so beautiful that they could be the cover of her new album.