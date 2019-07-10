Britney Spears sparked the rumor about the third pregnancy
Fans of Britney Spears are having a lively discussion spread over the Network news: a 37-year-old singer will soon become a mother for the third time. The oddest thing about this story is that the rumor about the alleged pregnancy, the singer provoked not the paparazzi who filmed it, for example, on the beach in a swimsuit, and she.
Recently, She published the mysterious message she has published a photo of three beautiful fresh roses, not commenting on this frame. But accompanied him “Emoji” three smiling faces. Fans of Britney first came into confusion, because for a singer I used to like was no particular love nor by color, nor to their breeding. And then one of the most ingenious fans suddenly realize: after all, Spears has two children from her ex-husband Kevin Federline — 13-year-old Sean Preston and 12-year-old Jaden. And Spears repeatedly told myself, that want more and the third — from her young lover Sam Asgari. “Everything is clear. She is pregnant with a third!” — wrote a fan of the singer. And many other fans of Britney agreed with him. However, further developments will show whether the fans took the hint of his idol.
Note that the last time Spears’s acting really unusual too impulsive even for her, which may be the result of hormonal changes. It claims to be “thin as a needle” and gets upset when she doesn’t believe. And yesterday Spears were made with a completely unexpected statement, explaining his love to his “former” Justin Timberlake, whom she met a long time ago. “May our lives not to be connected, but our souls know how to dance together!” — with these words she turned to the singer, placing him in an awkward position. After all, it is a long and happily married to Jessica Biel.