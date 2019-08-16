Britney Spears spent a year half a million dollars on clothes
Britney Spears was desperate lover of shopping. From documents that were able to get the reporter newspaper the Blast, it follows that 37-year-old Britney for one only last year managed to spend almost half a million dollars, of which the lion’s share came for the clothes. And Britney, as it turned out, did not purchase the super-expensive things. The singer has managed to bring costs to a more than respectable amount, due to the number of purchases. During the year she visited network popular in America stores Target more than 80 times! And never went out without a purchase.
However, clothing is still not the only one and as it turns out, is not the biggest expense of the Spears. In the same year — that is since the summer of 2018 – it spent $ 1 million on the services of managers and his dad-the guardian — James Spears. However, Britney could afford it, because last is not the most successful year, she earned $ 2.5 million. And all her fortune is estimated at approximately 60 million.
As for the expensive services of her daddy, but this year Britney, who is going to marry her young boyfriend Sam Asgari, tried to get rid of this expenditure. The singer wrote in a court statement in which he asked to be released from the tutelage of his father, appointed in 2008, after she had a nervous breakdown. Britney said that she feels quite healthy and able to make important decisions about her life herself, without the help of his father. Moreover. that as she said her last hospitalization in a psychiatric hospital was done at the insistence of his father, against her will and without serious reason. However, the court has not yet granted the request of the singer.